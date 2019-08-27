× Stokes arrives at Memphis

MEMPHIS — Another huge get for Penny Hardaway…as in 6’8″, 270-pound huge.

According to multiple reports tonight, Memphian and former Lausanne star Isaiah Stokes, the younger brother of former Vol and former Grizzly Jarnell Stokes, has enrolled at the University of Memphis and is set to join the Tiger basketball team.

Stokes, a former four star forward, averaged just under three points a game in a reserve role for the Florida Gators last year before deciding to transfer.

Now, there’s no guarantee Stokes will be eligible this season but if he is, he gives the Tigers a big body to work with. Stokes also fills Penny’s final scholarship in the Class of 2019.