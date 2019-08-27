Click here to see results in the Mississippi runoff election

Stokes arrives at Memphis

Posted 9:13 pm, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55PM, August 27, 2019

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 14: Isaiah Stokes #15 of the Florida Gators shoots the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second round of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 14, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — Another huge get for Penny Hardaway…as in 6’8″, 270-pound huge.

According to multiple reports tonight, Memphian and former Lausanne star Isaiah Stokes, the younger brother of former Vol and former Grizzly Jarnell Stokes, has enrolled at the University of Memphis and is set to join the Tiger basketball team.

Stokes, a former four star forward, averaged just under three points a game in a reserve role for the Florida Gators last year before deciding to transfer.

Now, there’s no guarantee Stokes will be eligible this season but if he is, he gives the Tigers a big body to work with.  Stokes also fills Penny’s final scholarship in the Class of 2019.

 

