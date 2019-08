× Police searching for missing 73-year-old Oxford man

OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has issued an alert for a missing 73-year-old man.

Authorities said they were called to a Twin Gates home off of CR 401 on Monday, August 26, to learn that Homer Myers had not been seen since the previous Saturday around 11 p.m.

The 73-year-old does not have a vehicle or any known medical conditions.

If you know anything, call (662) 232-2400.