× Mid-South woman files lawsuit against photographer she says didn’t deliver wedding pictures

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Mid-South woman is taking action after reaching out to WREG for help getting her wedding photos.

Jenna Severino-Arnold shared her story with us Sunday detailing her experience with Southaven photographer Haily Humphreys. Severino-Arnold says she signed a contract and paid the full $900 fee in advance of her April wedding.

Several months later and after correspondence via text and Facebook she has not received any pictures.

She said Humphreys contacted her after the story aired.

“That was Sunday. Nothing else since then. She claimed she would give me the money, photos whatever I wanted by Monday and nothing,” Severino-Arnold said.

A Facebook group titled ‘Victims of Haily Marie Photography’ has grown to more than 250 members with couples sharing similar stories.

One couple lost $450 in a deposit for engagement pictures, another $1500 for wedding pictures. They say Humphreys offered excuses and promised to make things right but to no avail.

“We’re at a loss. We’re at a loss because to her this is a joke. She’s made it very clear on her Facebook posts that were a joke,” Severino-Arnold said.

Today she filed suit against Humphreys at the Desoto County Justice Court. She’s hopeful others won’t have to deal with this.

“I feel this is the only thing I have left to do. That’s now taking more time and money from me but I’m hoping this will make her realize this is not a joke.”

Humphreys didn’t respond to our calls or texts.