Live at 9: Combating crime, Charles Ewing & Jonathan Ellison

Posted 11:00 am, August 27, 2019, by

How everyone can help combat crime

We’ve heard leaders in the community, law enforcement  and other facets discuss what’s needed to combat crime on the streets of Memphis. Time after time they’ve all said it’s the residents who can make a big difference. Bill Gibbons with the Memphis and Shelby County Crime Commission and Artemis Williams stopped by to explain how they’re working on getting the word out.

Entrepreneurship 101

Charles Ewing started his moving service with one truck, two movers and a great deal of faith. He stopped by Live at 9 to share three things every entrepreneur needs to know to achieve success.

Music with Jonathan Ellison

There's a new star on the rise on Beale Street. Blues Guitarist Jonathan Ellison was recently crowned the "King of Beale Street" and he stopped  by the Live at 9 studio to perform for us.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.