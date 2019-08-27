× Construction worker robbed in daylight off busy Midtown street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A construction worker was robbed in broad daylight on a very busy Midtown street, and police need help identifying the robbers.

The recently cleared lot is quite visible from Union Avenue and not far from a police precinct, but that didn’t stop two people from holding up a man at gunpoint in the middle of the afternoon.

“He was working on construction,” an employee at a nearby Metro PCS said. “He was just coming down the ladder, and as soon as he hit the ground, that is when they came up and put the gun to him.”

The employee said the crime happened around 2 p.m., and the victim came running into her store for help.

“They told him, ‘I want everything. Give me everything, or you are going to die. We are going to shoot you,'” the employee said.

Cameras at a fast food restaurant captured pictures of the suspects behind the building and a black Infiniti they were driving.

Police said the robbers left in the man’s work van. The store employee said they also took his wallet and phone.

“This is supposed to be Midtown; this is suppose to be a safe area,” the employee said. “This doesn’t happen all the time.”

Hunter Jaco was working on a billboard by the building. He said he thought the area was safe, too. But after hearing about what happened, he will be watching his back.

“It makes me nervous to come back, but it is what it is; you’ve got to work,” Jaco said.

He’s hoping police find the people responsible.

The robbery happened Aug. 2, but police just release the information. Police said the suspects’ vehicle is an older black Infiniti 135 with a temporary Tennessee tag in the rear window.

The victim’s van was recovered.

Anyone with information on the crime should contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.