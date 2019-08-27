Authorities searching for missing Tennessee man

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a man who was last seen three weeks ago in Lauderdale County.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Marbry was last seen on August 6 on Williams Switch Road after spending the night with a friend. It’s unclear if he was picked up or walked away from the home.

Marbry has not been seen or heard from since.

If you know anything, call  (901) 475-3300, (901) 475-4300 or (901) 475-3307.

