Woman out of hospital after police say daughter tried to kill her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Alexcia Jones is facing charges, including attempted murder and tampering with evidence after police say she tried to kill her mother. She's still in jail and was supposed to be arraigned in front of a judge Monday, But, according to court records, that never happened.

Deputies say Jones confessed to shooting and trying to kill her mom in her sleep last week. While she waits on her $100,0000 bond, we went to the home to find out if her mother had returned.

No one answered during that visit, but when we came back a man told us everyone is doing well. Court records show the victim, Tanesa Boyd did get out of the hospital.

Her next-door neighbor says the family only moved in about a month ago. When we asked her if the family ever had any trouble, she couldn't say.

Deputies haven't said if Jones gave any reason for the shooting.