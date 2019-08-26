Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — "He went to the door and was shot once in the chest," Chief Eugene Bridges said. He's talking about the night Leroy Thomas was brutally murdered.

Bridges says it was November 2018 when someone knocked on Thomas' door in the middle of the night. His murder had everyone in Tunica, Mississippi talking for weeks.

"He was a father, grandfather and everyone knew him throughout the community."

Bridges was one of the officers on the scene investigating Thomas' murder. He says he can't figure out why someone would want to murder the 72-year-old farmer.

"The wife was at the house. She was in the back room. She heard the shot and saw her husband lying there," he said. "We're working everyday, and gaining ground everyday to put the person responsible for his death behind bars."

Police have questioned several people about the case, but no one has been charged.

If you have information on who killed 72-year-old Leroy Thomas, you are urged to call the Tunica County Sheriff's Department at (662)-363-1411.