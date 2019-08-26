× Shelby County Commission approves $15 minimum wage for county employees

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Commission approved an ordinance to pay county employees $15 an hour, according to Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

This was the third reading for the living wage increase.

Harris raised the wages of county workers to $15 an hour last fall, but he wanted to make sure the measure stayed on the books for future workers and new hires.

He released a statement on Twitter saying, “We have 200,000 residents living in poverty in Shelby County. The best solution to poverty is to pay a living wage. I am proud that Shelby County is doing its part.”