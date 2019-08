Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Rashida Allgood King of Bellevue Middle School is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Rashida teaches seventh grade Pre-Algebra and says, "I love to cause children to love a subject that they once struggled with."

