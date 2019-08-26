Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 3 just released

Mississippi voters prepare to head to the polls Tuesday for runoff

Posted 6:55 pm, August 26, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Both Tate Reeves and Bill Waller spent Monday morning in DeSoto County encouraging conservative voters to go to the polls on Tuesday.

The lieutenant governor received 49 percent of the vote in the Republican primary three weeks ago. Waller, the former state Supreme Court justice, came in second with 33 percent. He's already received the endorsement of the man who came in third, State Representative Robert Foster.

"We've got similar positions on the issues, so we're confident that people who are going to vote are going to vote for change," Waller said. He's running on three major issues - education, healthcare reform and better roads.

Waller says all of the issued are being ignored by Reeves.

Related Story
GOP governor, attorney general’s races headline Mississippi runoff

"He's had eight years to show something. He offers no platform, nothing to move on. He's a good man. I respect him, but I disagree strongly with him on these issues."

Reeves says he opposes any plan to expand government healthcare in Mississippi and also doesn't want to increase the state's gas tax.

"I don't believe you can be for Obamacare expansion in the state of Mississippi and say that you're a true conservative. I don't believe you can be for raising taxes in Mississippi and say that you're a true conservative."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.