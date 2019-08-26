Mississippi voters prepare to head to the polls Tuesday for runoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Both Tate Reeves and Bill Waller spent Monday morning in DeSoto County encouraging conservative voters to go to the polls on Tuesday.

The lieutenant governor received 49 percent of the vote in the Republican primary three weeks ago. Waller, the former state Supreme Court justice, came in second with 33 percent. He's already received the endorsement of the man who came in third, State Representative Robert Foster.

"We've got similar positions on the issues, so we're confident that people who are going to vote are going to vote for change," Waller said. He's running on three major issues - education, healthcare reform and better roads.

Waller says all of the issued are being ignored by Reeves.

"He's had eight years to show something. He offers no platform, nothing to move on. He's a good man. I respect him, but I disagree strongly with him on these issues."

Reeves says he opposes any plan to expand government healthcare in Mississippi and also doesn't want to increase the state's gas tax.

"I don't believe you can be for Obamacare expansion in the state of Mississippi and say that you're a true conservative. I don't believe you can be for raising taxes in Mississippi and say that you're a true conservative."