Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 3 just released

Live at 9: Legislative update & ‘A Miracle Marriage’

Posted 9:57 am, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59AM, August 26, 2019

Legislative update

Members of the Tennessee general assembly returned to Nashville last week, where the House and Senate met for a special session. Senators Raumesh Akbari and Brian Kelsey joined us to break down some of what happened and take a look at what’s ahead for lawmakers.

"A Miracle Marriage"

Twenty five years ago JJ Hairston and his wife Trina eloped. In the decades since they've had their ups and downs, and now their sharing what they've learned along the way with you in their new book "A Miracle Marriage."

For more information click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.