It’s game week between the Tigers and Rebels

MEMPHIS -- It's the two greatest words this time of year for coaches, players and fans alike...Game week with the Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels set to kick off the 2019 season in just five days, Saturday inside the liberty bowl.

And you better enjoy this game since it's the last scheduled meeting between these region rivals for the foreseeable future. "I'm excited about this Saturday. We know any time you get the opportunity to host an SEC conference opponent to kick off the season, there's going to be a great deal of buzz. A great deal of excitement and that's definitely the case here in Memphis. Everywhere you go within the community, you can tell all Memphians are ready for some Tiger football. We're excited to be able to kick off the season here at home come Saturday. This is a game, when you're here at the University of Memphis, you look forward to the challenge," said Tigers coach Mike Norvell.

Ole Miss' Matt Luke is also looking forward to Saturday in Memphis. "We're excited about going to Memphis to play. It's a huge fan base for us. A location, very close, that's very, very important to us. A lot of respect for them as a team. Coach Norvell's done a great job. They do a great job running the ball, RPO's. Their quarterback is very accurate. They do a very, very good job with that. A lot of defensive guys coming back so they have a lot of experience coming back on the defensive side of the ball. Overall, just really excited to get out there and go play," said Luke.