Father accused of body slamming, choking son over missing cell phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of choking his son and body slamming him on top of a vehicle because he thought he had stolen his cell phone.

Police said they were called to a home in the 5200 block of Beaverton Drive Sunday about a domestic disturbance.

They arrested Marcus Owens, 31, and charged him with aggravated assault after talking to his son and a witness, and observing scratches and bruises on the boy’s neck.

Investigators said Owens attacked his son because he couldn’t find his cell phone and thought his son had taken it.

“That’s a big extreme. I mean, you don’t have to do that over a cell phone,” said a neighbor.

Neighbors said police have been called to the home before, but Owens has never been arrested for domestic violence.

The boy was allowed to stay at the home, but police said DCS would be picking him up this week.

Owens has numerous driving violations and has been arrested before for evading police and resisting arrest.

He was released from jail on $5,000 bond.