× Death investigation underway after person found unresponsive in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after an individual was found unresponsive in South Memphis.

Officers were called tot he intersection of East Trigg Avenue and Hemlock Street around 7 a.m. Monday, August 26. That’s where they found a person lying on the ground and unresponsive. That individual was later pronounced deceased.

The cause of death is unknown, police said.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.