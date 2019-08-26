Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 3 just released

Death investigation underway after person found unresponsive in South Memphis

Posted 8:21 am, August 26, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after an individual was found unresponsive in South Memphis.

Officers were called tot he intersection of East Trigg Avenue and Hemlock Street around 7 a.m. Monday, August 26. That’s where they found a person lying on the ground and unresponsive. That individual was later pronounced deceased.

The cause of death is unknown, police said.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.