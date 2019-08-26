BBB issues warning about two Mid-South apartment complexes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Better Business Bureau released a warning about two Mid-South apartment complexes Monday: Eden at Watersedge in Memphis and Westwind Apartments in Horn Lake.

WREG has reported on Eden at Watersedge many times, like when faulty air conditioning units caused a fire and left Antwan Williams homeless back in 2017. It's now two years later, and the conditions sound similar.

"There's maggots all in the sink. Gnats everywhere," April Prackett said.

She also said the air conditioning constantly leaks as well, even after it was supposed to have been fixed.

Officials with the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South said they'd received 32 complaints in the last three years about the complex. The issues include mold, mildew and bugs.

"Another tenant said she had fungus growing in her home. You could see the stem of a mushroom growing out of her wall," said Nancy Crawford Butcher with the Better Business Bureau.

We attempted to talk to management Monday, but they closed the blinds on us. A few employees then told us to leave and gave us contact information for Elmington property management company based in Nashville. Eden at Watersedge is advertised on their website as a property with, "an array of modern amenities."

After our visit to the apartment complex, the Better Business Bureau said it heard from Elmington. The management company said it operated both Westwind and Eden At Watersedge. They asked for copies of all the complaints, and officials are hopeful the pressure will force them to step up and take care of the issues.

The Better Business Bureau advised tenants to seek legal help if they can't get a property manager to respond to their needs. You can contact Memphis Area Legal Services. In the meantime, if you're in a situation like this, be sure to take notes and document every request you make to management. And before renting, always check reviews and try to see a unit in person rather than just looking online.