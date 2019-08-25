Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 3 just released

Students disciplined after police investigate incident at Germantown High

Posted 5:43 pm, August 25, 2019

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Two students were disciplined after police investigated an incident at Germantown High School last week, Shelby County Schools officials said.

Germantown Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident at the school that occurred Wednesday, Aug. 21. Authorities didn’t specify what the incident was, but they said it “was an isolated issue between two students.”

SCS says, “at no time were any students or staff determined to be in danger. Safety is out top priority, and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming learning environment for all students.”

