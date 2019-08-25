Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 3 just released

Police: 18-year-old charged in Southeast Memphis shooting

Posted 6:08 pm, August 25, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is behind bars after a shooting in Southeast Memphis Saturday night left a man injured.

Delano Aldridge is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, possible firearm-dangerous felony, vandalism and reckless endangerment.

According to a report, the victims were driving south on Kirby Road when they noticed Aldridge and another male. The suspects began shooting at the victim's vehicle, causing one man to be injured. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Aldridge was taken into custody. Two other suspects were found hiding in a shed and were taken into custody.

Police found nine shell casing along the backyard of a home near the scene. Residents in the home say their son was there when the events took place, but thankfully the home wasn't hit.

