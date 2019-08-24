× Two injured in South Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people–one of them a teenager–have been injured in a crash in South Memphis.

According to Memphis police, the crash happened in the area of Kentucky Street & West Dempster Avenue.

Police say that two female victims have been injured.

One victim, a 17-year-old girl, is being taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, while the other victim is being taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Police say they do not have the age of the second victim.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.