SCSO: Woman admits to shooting mother in northern Shelby county

Posted 11:16 am, August 24, 2019, by

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn.  — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a woman who confessed to shooting her mother on Tuesday night.

According to SCSO, Alexcia Jones, 22, shot her mother in the 4600 block of Orange Tulip Drive at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Neighbors told WREG that several people were in the house during the shooting, including children.

SCSO says that Jones has been charged with numerous felonies, including criminal attempt first degree murder.

