× Police: Suspects wanted after fatal hit-and-run in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say they are searching for the suspects involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Oakhaven.

The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday night, in the area of Winchester Road and Bishops Bridge Road.

According to police, a “white, four door compact” was traveling in the left, eastbound lane of Winchester when it crossed the middle lane and struck another vehicle. The second vehicle lost control, swerved into the right lane and struck the south curb, rolling over onto its passenger side.

The driver of the second vehicle fell through the front, passenger window and ended up pinned beneath the car.

The fire department made the scene and pronounced the driver of the second vehicle dead.

The first vehicle fled the scene.

Four men were occupying the first vehicle when the crash happened. Police say that all four men appeared to be in their 30’s to middle 40’s, and that one of the men used a crutch when he stepped out of the vehicle.

Police say that the vehicle’s passenger side doors might have green paint on them.

Police have not released information regarding the victim’s name or age.

Anyone who has information regarding this crash is asked to call Sergeant Justin Sheriff of STIS at 636-4640 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.