Man shot dead Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven, and Memphis Police are still searching for whoever is responsible.

Police responded to the shooting around 1:50 p.m. at 164 Wesley Forest Drive and found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect was possibly driving a small, white four-door sedan with tinted windows and black rims, police said. The suspect car was last seen driving southbound on Neely.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.