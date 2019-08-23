× Yo Gotti gives back to middle school students in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students at Grandview Heights Middle School got quite the surprise Friday morning as rapper Yo Gotti presented hundreds of students with uniforms.

But that was just the beginning.

Grandview Heights Middle School`s self-proclaimed rapping principal Deartis Barber III was doing what he loves to do — motivating these young scholars — when he got some huge reinforcement from the Frayser native.

Yo Gotti wasn’t there to perform, but to provide. In addition to new uniforms, the top six students at the school were given laptops for a job well done.

“I was surprised and I was nervous at first, because I didn’t know what to expect,” one student said.

That’s the point — administrators want students to understand that when you give it your all, you reap the rewards.

Yo Gotti is a proud product of Grandview Heights Elementary, which closed in 2013. But what he learned then stands true today.

“When teachers and different people tell you, you can be anything you want to be in the world, and in life you really can be it,” he said.

That’s why Yo Gotti feels it’s only right to come back and give back to those who taught him about the “art of the hustle.”