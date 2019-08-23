× William Hudson Junior, former MATA leader, has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — William Hudson Junior, the former president and general manager of MATA, has died, the company announced on Friday.

Hudson started his career with MATA in 1964 as one of the first African-American bus operators. Roughly three decades later Hudson was named to the top position and led the company until his retirement in 2013.

In addition to his position at MATA, Hudson was also the president of the Tennessee Public Transportation Association and an active member of the American Public Transportation Association. He also worked to make a difference with the Memphis Food Bank, the Riverfront Development Corporation and the Mid-South Minority Business Council.