Week one of the high school football season provides blowouts and debut wins.

MEMPHIS-- Lights, Camera, Action.

After months of waiting, the first Friday night of the high school football is in the books...meaning get ready for a little prep pad popping from now until December.

In Week one, Cordova wins a nail biter over Central, MUS rolls over Ridgeway, and Tommy Ferrill wins in his debut as Germantown head coach.

Horn Lake loses to West Point in a season-opening battle between defending Mississippi state champs and Fairley makes a statement with a shutout win over Manassas.