× Tennessee man arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘blow someone’s brain out’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man was arrested after he allegedly sent a message to a Nasvhille TV station threatening to kill someone if they didn’t run his story.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, WKRN received an email from Nathan Semans on Wednesday, August 21, expressing his opinions about President Donald Trump.

“Look if you don’t run story I’m going to state capital to blow someone’s brain out,” he reportedly wrote. “I don’t look good at the moment cause the tyranny of what trump did, the nature of this call is secret. You think I’m kidding trump belongs in the dumpster from a cool kid. Knock it off I’m human. I’ll immediately leave this country on a double once my passport clears, I’m sick of this nonsense and bologna hanging around that trumps the perfect American, hallelujah against trump I recommend you forward to the table of the news room or I join ISIS to seek revenge.”

The email was immediately sent to authorities and the Tennessee Highway Patrol eventually knocked on Semans’ door to arrest him. They said he was apologetic and claimed the entire thing was a joke. He also told them he didn’t own any guns.

Semans was booked into the Humphreys County Jail on a $1 million bond.