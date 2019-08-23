Shots fired at Bartlett shopping center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A normally quiet Bartlett shopping center was anything but quiet Friday night, as someone fired several shots in the air.

It happened at the Shops at Quail Ridge off Egypt Central Road. A posted sign might say no loitering, but that didn't do anything to stop a large group of teens witnesses say gathered in the parking lot.

Some kind of argument started among the group of more than a dozen. Then someone in the group fired a gun multiple times in the air.

One business owner said he ran for cover when he heard the shots go off.

"You never have anything around in Bartlett like that," said Bill Cooper, who runs a ministry for adults with special needs located in the shopping center. "We've been out here 10 years and never had any problems."

When the gunfire erupted not all of the businesses were still open. Cooper is thankful no one was hurt. Claude Hutchens, who lives nearby says he's glad police are regularly checking on the area.

"That's real surprising because it's really quiet out here," Hutchens said.