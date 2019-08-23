Shots fired at Bartlett shopping center

It happened at the Shops at Quail Ridge off Egypt Central Road. A posted sign might say no loitering, but that didn't do anything to stop a large group of teens witnesses say gathered in the parking lot.
Some kind of argument started among the group of more than a dozen. Then someone in the group fired a gun multiple times in the air.
One business owner said he ran for cover when he heard the shots go off.
When the gunfire erupted not all of the businesses were still open. Cooper is thankful no one was hurt.
Claude Hutchens, who lives nearby says he's glad police are regularly checking on the area.
"That's real surprising because it's really quiet out here," Hutchens said.
At last check no one has been arrested.