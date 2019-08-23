× Police: Grand jury to hear evidence after child left in hot car

BOONEVILLE, Miss. — The Booneville Police Department released new information after a toddler died in a hot car in Mississippi.

The child was identified as one-year-old Lincoln Dodds.

According to police, the child’s mother – who usually took Lincoln to daycare – was out of town and so his father was responsible for taking him on August 16. The child was unintentionally left in the dad’s vehicle while he was at work. Sadly it wasn’t until later that evening when the dad showed up at the daycare that the discovery was made.

“This is a tragic and unintentional act which has affected our entire community,” the police department said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Lincoln’s family.”

The Booneville Police Department said the evidence collected as part of the death investigation will be presented to the grand jury to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.