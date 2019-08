× Murrell’s Top 5 doesn’t include Memphis

MEMPHIS– Consensus four star guard and former Whitehaven star Matthew Murrell releasing his top five schools on Friday and Penny Hardaway and the Tigers, don’t make the cut.

Ole Miss, Vandy, Florida, Auburn and Texas are Murrell’s top five.

While this might be disappointing for tiger fans, it’s not unexpected since Penny and his staff seem focused on five star guards Jalen Green and Jaden Springer.