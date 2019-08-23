Mother of woman who ran car into building with child in lap: ‘She was hysterical’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Alarming video captured the moments a mother slammed into a building with her 3-year-old son sitting on her lap. Now, the child’s grandmother is speaking out.

The child in the video is OK and uninjured, but the video is still difficult to watch. The mother of the woman in the video said she wants her daughter to get some help.

A gaping hole was left in the side of the New Horizon building after people on the video can be heard saying this was the second time the woman behind the wheel smashed into the side of the building.

Police said the woman’s 3-year-old child was sitting on her lap. Onlookers ran to try and help, saying the driver initially tried fighting them off as she walked away carrying a child.