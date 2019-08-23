× Mississippi hotel owner charged with stealing luggage from Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A prominent Mississippi businessman is facing serious charges after he admitted to stealing luggage from the Memphis airport.

Dinesh Chawla is charged with felony theft of property.

Arrest records show he was seen taking a suitcase off the baggage claim belt on Sunday. Police say he put the bag in his vehicle, then returned to the airport to catch a flight.

While he was away, police towed his car and say they found several bags that had been stolen, containing thousands of dollars worth of items.

Chawla was then arrested Thursday when he returned to Memphis.

Police say he confessed to investigators that he stole the bags.

Chawla is the CEO of Chawla Hotels, which owns 17 hotels in Mississippi. He was profiled last year by the New York Times after partnering with the Trump family on four hotels in Mississippi.