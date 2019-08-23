Man shot on porch of South Memphis home

Posted 11:29 am, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30AM, August 23, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot on the porch of a residence in South Memphis on Friday, Memphis Police said.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Friday at 1416 S. Willett St. A man was on the porch of a residence when he was reportedly shot by two men with dredlocks.

The victim is in critical condition, police said.

The men responsible were reported to be in a silver Chevrolet Impala. One of the men was wearing a red hat, police said.

WREG has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update this story if we learn new information.

Google Map for coordinates 35.107472 by -90.010329.

