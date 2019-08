× Man shot dead near I-40 off-ramp in New Chicago area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot dead in the New Chicago area just off Interstate 40 Friday, Memphis Police said.

Police responded to the shooting around 4 p.m. at Firestone and Coker, which is nearby the I-40 exit ramp in the area.

One man was found shot, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WREG will update this story as we learn more.