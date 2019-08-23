× Man convicted in murder of Memphis music teacher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him Friday in the murder of a beloved music teacher in Memphis.

Nicholas Brooks was convicted on charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and several other charges. He was automatically sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge.

The victim, 30-year-old Christopher Waters, was a teacher at Belle Forest Community School and taught lessons at Amro Music store. He was an acquaintance of Brooks.

Waters was found dead in his Raleigh home in December 2016 after he didn’t show up for school. He had been shot and stabbed, and the home was ransacked.

Investigators say after Waters was killed, his assailants burglarized his home, left the scene and returned later to steal more items.

Brooks was arrested a short time later driving Waters’ car in the neighborhood. Five other defendants charged in the case are awaiting trial.