Career criminal convicted of sex crime involving child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A career criminal was convicted of a sex crime involving a nine-year-old girl.

According to the Office of the District Attorney General, the little girl was dropped off at her cousin’s home on June 2016. Tarvis Weatherly was reportedly dating the homeowner at the time and made his way inside the child’s bedroom where he touched her inappropriately.

Others in the home were asleep at the time.

Weatherly was found guilty on an aggravated sexual battery charge on Thursday and will be sentenced to at least 30 years without parole for the crime.

Prior to his most recent conviction Weatherly was placed on the sex offender registry after being convicted on aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery charges. He was also convicted of robbery and theft of property in 1997.