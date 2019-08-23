× Brother of man killed in Nutbush shooting wants answers, justice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The brother of a man shot and killed on a Nutbush street earlier this week says he wants answers after no charges were filed against the man who pulled the trigger.

Antwan Campbell, 28, died at the hospital shortly after the shooting Tuesday. But his brother said investigators aren’t giving his family the whole story.

“Nobody’s trying to tell us anything,” Michael Vincent said.

Vincent said he can’t sleep or think about anything but finding the truth about what happened to his little brother.

“It’s hard,” Vincent said. “I’m sorry for anybody that ever lost somebody like this, like this is rough.”

Investigators said Campbell had a disagreement with the shooter before he was killed Tuesday outside the Villages at Harrison Creek apartments on Jackson Avenue. But police won’t say what that disagreement was about.

Vincent insists his brother didn’t have a weapon and said witnesses told him the man shot Campbell over an argument Campbell and his wife got into.

“It was resolved, and this guy, whoever this guy was in the video, shooting all these rounds into my brother, he has something to say to my brother,” Vincent said. “My brother didn’t know the man.”

Investigators said the shooter stayed on the scene to talk to officers and had a permit to carry that gun. But those details are of little comfort to Vincent and his family, who say the young father of two. was killed on their dad’s birthday.

“He just turned 50, just lost his youngest son,” Vincent said. “We were the only two boys he had.”

He said he won’t rest until he knows who killed his brother, and why.

“That was my baby brother,” Vincent said. “He was a big boy — strong. That`s why I’m here to speak for him because I know he can’t speak. And if it was me, he’d be doing the same thing. So, I’m not going give up. I’m not going to stop until I get answers, until I get justice.”

Police said they’re still investigating, but they wouldn’t say if they expect any charges to be filed.