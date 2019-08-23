× After Trump tweets, FedEx says policies are already in place to stop drug transport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that he is “ordering” United States carriers to do what they can to stop the delivery of fentanyl from China to the U.S.

In a thread of tweets about China’s newly announced tariffs on U.S. products, Trump said carriers must “search for and refuse” fentanyl shipments from China.

“Fentanyl kills 100,000 Americans a year,” Trump tweeted. “President Xi said this would stop – it didn’t.”

….your companies HOME and making your products in the USA. I will be responding to China’s Tariffs this afternoon. This is a GREAT opportunity for the United States. Also, I am ordering all carriers, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the Post Office, to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019 ….all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!). Fentanyl kills 100,000 Americans a year. President Xi said this would stop – it didn’t. Our Economy, because of our gains in the last 2 1/2 years, is MUCH larger than that of China. We will keep it that way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

Carriers implicated in this presidential “order” include Amazon, UPS, the U.S. Postal Service and Memphis-based FedEx.

A FedEx spokesperson said the company already has thorough searches and policies to stop illegal activity through their shipments.

“FedEx already has extensive security measures in place to prevent the use of our networks for illegal purposes,” the spokesperson said. “We follow the laws and regulations everywhere we do business and have a long history of close cooperation with authorities. FedEx supported passage of the STOP Act and encourages accelerated implementation and enforcement of its provisions to protect the health and safety of the American people.”

It is not clear what an “order” from the president means for the logistics company. FedEx CEO Fred Smith recently published an op-ed in The Washington Post criticizing the administration’s trade policies.