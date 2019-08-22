Suspects wanted for attempted armed robbery at Frayser McDonald’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are wanted after they were caught on camera attempted to rob a McDonald’s in the 3100 block of Thomas Street in Frasyer Monday night, Memphis police said.

According to a report, two males entered the restaurant armed with a rifle and a handgun and demanded money from the register. The employees stayed in the back of the restaurant after refusing to cooperate with the suspects.

The suspects then fled the scene without taking anything.

The first suspect is described as slim build, 5-feet 9-inches, wearing a gray jacket, white colored pants and dark shoes. The second suspect is 6-feet, slim build, wearing a red mask that covered his lower portion of his face. He also had on a black Nike jacket, multi-colored shorts and dark shoes.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.