Shelby Farms testing lakes after claim that toxic algae killed dogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby Farms Park is testing for toxic algae in its lakes after a Facebook post claimed two dogs died, though park officials say they haven’t seen any proof that it’s true.

The unverified Facebook post warns that two dogs were killed by toxic algae after swimming at Shelby Farms Park. It’s been been shared and re-posted thousands of times.

The post comes after toxic algae killed at least four dogs this month in North Carolina and Georgia.

But a Shelby Farms spokesperson says they haven’t been contacted by a pet owner or any animal hospitals about the alleged dog deaths, and they haven’t seen any signs of toxic algae.

In a statement Thursday, a Shelby Farms spokesperson said in part, “the safety of all our visitors, including pets, is our top priority, and extensive water testing is being performed by an outside laboratory. If our visitors have concerns about their dogs swimming in park lakes,we encourage them to make the decision that they feel is best for their pet.”

WREG called several Memphis veterinarians and none said they had seen any local cases of dogs dying from toxic algae.

Shelby Farms is asking anyone who can confirm the details in that Facebook post to get in touch.

In the meantime, if you think your dog has gotten into toxic algae, get them out of the water immediately, rinse them with clean water and take them right to the vet.

Experts say dogs can get sick within about 15 minutes of being exposed to toxic algae. The EPA recommends keeping your dog on a leash so it can’t run right into the water, and stay away from any water that looks slimy or foamy or has a strange color like blue, bright green, brown or red.

The news is a bit worrisome for Jessica McDonald, whose 3-year-old pup Sansa loves the water.

“It’s really sad,” she said at Shelby Farms. “But as far as here, I haven’t seen anything.”