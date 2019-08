× SCSO: Deputies searching for missing 53-year-old man

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 53-year-old man who was last seen in the 4400 block of North Pecan Circle near Coleman on Thursday.

Deputies say Dennis Townsend reportedly has mental and medical conditions that require daily medication.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at (901)-545-5900.