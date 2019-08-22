× Police: Woman rammed car into Whitehaven apartment complex with child in lap

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged after police say she crashed a vehicle through an apartment complex in Whitehaven on Monday, Aug. 19.

According to a report, Elizabeth Runnells, 32, rammed a 2002 Nissan XTE into the south side of the New Horizon Apartments twice while her son was in her lap.

A security officer detained Runnells, but he was hit several times when she tried to escape. Police say she refused to tell officers her side of the story and was speaking with a slurred speech.

Runnells was taken to Regional One Hospital for a medical evaluation. Her son was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. The Department of Child Services was contacted when officers filed a report.

Runnells is charged with DUI and child endangerment.