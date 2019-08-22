× Police officer injured in overnight crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was injured after a driver ran into the back of a patrol car on Interstate 240 near Walnut Grove early Thursday morning.

Authorities said two people were taken to area hospitals after the accident that happened around midnight on I-240. One person was taken to Baptist and the other to Regional One Medical Center.

It’s not immediately clear if one of the patients taken to the hospital was an officer, but it was confirmed that an officer was hurt.

We’ve reached out to MPD for more information.