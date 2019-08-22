× Police: DeSoto schools investigating explicit video ‘inadvertently’ released by teacher

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Horn Lake Police Department said Thursday that an explicit video was ” inadvertently and unknowingly shared” from a DeSoto County teacher’s phone, and the matter is under investigation by the school district.

Police said if it is determined there was a criminal element to the release of the video, Horn Lake Police would get involved in an investigation.

WREG is waiting on a response from DeSoto County Schools representatives. The teacher has not been named by officials.