Police: DeSoto schools investigating explicit video ‘inadvertently’ released by teacher

Posted 2:07 pm, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 02:12PM, August 22, 2019

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Horn Lake Police Department said Thursday that an explicit video was ” inadvertently and unknowingly shared” from a DeSoto County teacher’s phone, and the matter is under investigation by the school district.

Police said if it is determined there was a criminal element to the release of the video, Horn Lake Police would get involved in an investigation.

WREG is waiting on a response from DeSoto County Schools representatives. The teacher has not been named by officials.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.