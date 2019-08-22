Mid-South native Justin Timberlake surprises Beale Street guests with performance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South native entertainer Justin Timberlake stopped by a Beale Street bar Wednesday night, and the crowd wasn’t disappointed.

Timberlake posted videos on Instagram of him and his friends at B.B. King’s Blues Club on Beale. Timberlake evne joined the band on stage for a rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey.”

It’s not clear why Timberlake was in Memphis.

Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, have a house in Millington, where Timberlake is from.

B.B. King’s posted a video of Timberlake’s impromptu performance on Facebook.