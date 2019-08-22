× Memphis Fire Department building evacuated for fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Fire Department building had to be evacuated Thursday morning because of a fire.

An employee spotted smoke around 7:15 at the fire department’s radio repair facility on Flicker Street. That structure is near the department’s new dispatch center that opened Wednesday, although fire officials said it is a separate building.

The fire was out in about 30 minutes, but not before building employees were evacuated. Four employees were checked for smoke inhalation and released at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. The communications center is still open and active.