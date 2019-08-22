Man kicks in door, rapes woman in store bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was beaten and raped in broad daylight in a place many people would feel safe: the bathroom of a crowded store.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Gordin’s Butcher Shoppe on the 1100 block of South Bellevue, WREG is told.

Two store employees told police they heard the woman’s screams and found her and 20-year-old Jaylan Rodgers in the bathroom together. The woman was reportedly shaking and crying while Rodgers took off running.

The victim told police she was in the bathroom when Rodgers, who she knows from the area, kicked down the door and demanded sex.

When the woman rebuffed Rodgers’ advances, she told detectives he told her, “I’m gonna take it if you don’t give it to me.”

He then allegedly started hitting her in the face and choking her before pulling down her pants and raping her.

Many Gordin’s customers are just hearing about the attack.

“I didn’t have no idea,” said one woman.

Every customer WREG spoke with had good things to say about Gordin’s security, which is why they were shocked to learn of what allegedly happened.

“Man, them women in there, they gonna knock ‘yo butt to another world. Ain’t none of them playing, ain’t none of them scared,” said Malcolm Garvins.

There was no answer at Rodgers’ last known address, but court records show he’s been arrested about a dozen times for theft -- mainly at businesses in the 1100 block of South Bellevue.

In 2017, he served time for stealing from the same Family Dollar two days in a row.

He’s now charged with aggravated rape and his bond has been set at $250,000.