Man accused of leaving threatening notes at Bartlett churches arrested in Oklahoma

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The man accused of leaving threatening notes at two Bartlett churches this week has been arrested in Oklahoma, Bartlett police said.

The notes were found at the Christ Church and at New Hope Christian Church. Police didn’t specify what the threats were.

The department released a statement saying they, “are still actively investigating this incident and will continue to work diligently with our local and regional partners regarding this situation.”