Man accused of leaving threatening notes at Bartlett churches arrested in Oklahoma

Posted 5:51 pm, August 22, 2019, by

New Hope Christian Church in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The man accused of leaving threatening notes at two Bartlett churches this week has been arrested in Oklahoma, Bartlett police said.

The notes were found at the Christ Church and at New Hope Christian Church. Police didn’t specify what the threats were.

The department released a statement saying they, “are still actively investigating this incident and will continue to work diligently with our local and regional partners regarding this situation.”

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.