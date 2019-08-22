× Lorenzen Wright defendant’s trial delayed after new information discovered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Billy Ray Turner, Sherra Wright’s co-defendant in the Lorenzen Wright murder case, had his trial date reset by a judge Thursday.

The trial had been set for Sept. 16, but was taken off that day’s docket. A new date has not been set.

Attorneys for Turner said boxes of new information including video discs had been discovered. So far, they said, the material they found was related to other people in the case and had somehow been missed.

A defense attorney said the prosecutor’s office told him it was a mistake.

Sherra Wright was sentenced in July to 30 years in prison for facilitating the murder of her ex-husband Lorenzen Wright. Turner still faces charges in the case.