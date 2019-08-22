Ole Miss student’s accused murderer withdraws request for bond, requests mental evaluation

OXFORD, Miss. — The man charged in the death of Ole Miss student Ally Kostial appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

Tony Farese, an attorney for Brandon Theesfeld, filed a motion for a bond hearing that was to be heard Thursday in Lafayette County. During the hearing, Farese said in light of “new information,” his client would withdraw the request for bond and instead ask for a mental evaluation.

Farese would not specift what the new information was.

Kostial’s body was found last month in the Harmontown Community of Lafayette County. Investigators say she’d been shot several times. Theesfeld has been in jail since he was arrested last month.

Kostial’s closest friends attended the bond hearing while wearing her favorite color pink in support, but they didn’t want people to focus on the suspect. Instead, they wanted that focus to be put on their friend.