Live At 9: NACA, air pollution, buying a home, The Arcade

NACA helps with Mid-South home-buying

Buying a home can be intimidating, but if you’re searching for a place, you may be only steps away from your future.

NACA is a nationwide non-profit organization that promotes community advocacy and affordable home ownership, and they’re offering Memphis residents the chance to achieve the dream of getting into a home of their own.

Bruce Marks from NACA, along with new homeowner Bronzelyn King, stopped by the WREG studio to discuss.

UTHSC releases air pollution study

A new study found that women who are exposed to higher levels of air pollution during pregnancy are more likely to have children with lower IQs

The research was done, it part, at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. Efforts are underway to help improve the health of men, women and children in the Mid-South. Dr. Frances Tylavsky from UTHSC stopped by to explain.

Buying a home in Memphis

Studies show Memphis is one of the best cities in the state to buy a home when it comes to investment properties, but many folks may not know where to even start.

Realtor Felicia Magro joined Live At 9 with three things real estate investors need to do to be successful.

The Arcade turns 100 years old

There’s nothing like turning 100 years old and throwing a party to celebrate. But that’s not all The Arcade restaurant is doing to celebrate its birthday.

Memphis’ oldest restaurant wants to share the birthday love with their customers and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Kelcie and Jeff Zepatos from The Arcade joined Live At 9.